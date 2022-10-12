Salman Khan defamation case: High Court reserves order on actor's plea against civil court

File photo

The Bombay High Court has deferred its decision on a petition actor Salman Khan filed against a Mumbai court that denied him interim relief in a defamation lawsuit he filed against his neighbour Ketan Kakkar at their Panvel farmhouse.

Salman Khan labelled Ketan's social media statements about him and his family defamatory. Salman argued before the High Court that Ketan's posts are not only defamatory and disparaging toward him but also communally biassed and sow discord among communities.

Salman owns a 100-acre farmhouse in Panvel and Ketan owns the adjoining property. Ketan has claimed that Salman and his family are involved in illegal activity at the farm through his social media posts. He has also claimed that the actor has encroached on the property.

Notably, Ketan has reportedly stated that he and his wife bought a specific plot of land close to Salman's farmhouse around 1995, according to Hindustan Times. He continued by claiming that the Maharashtra forest department had reportedly cancelled the plot that had been assigned to him at Salman's request and with his cooperation. He alleged that Salman had built a gate to obstruct the entrance and exit to his land piece, which had been illegally acquired. He further asserted that Salman's family took over the Ganpati shrine he had built on the premises.

Salman said in his complaint that the defendants are actually inciting racial violence and anti-Hindu-Muslim prejudice by making aggressive, misleading, and based on religion assertions that are completely irrelevant and nonsensical.

In the defamation action brought by Salman due to the latter's social media remarks, the Sessions Court declined to issue an injunction order against Ketan in March. The court found that Ketan had acted as a whistleblower by filing complaints and show-cause notices against Salman about claims that the actor had trespassed on the actor's Panvel property. Salman contacted the Bombay High Court in August.