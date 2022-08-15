Search icon
Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger with Tiger 3 teaser, check out video

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Ek Tha Tiger was followed by a sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in the year 2017, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

File Photo

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s action thriller film Ek Tha Tiger turned 10 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a post in which he captioned, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Ek Tha Tiger was followed by a sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in the year 2017, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Katrina, on the other hand, also shared the same post which she captioned, "#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya’s journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Released in the year 2012, Ek Tha Tiger was declared a super hit at the box office, in which Salman portrayed the role of an Indian spy, who falls in love with a Pakistani agent. Inspired by true events, the film collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide. It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actor will be also seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Pooja Hegde, and in Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in a horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.She will be also seen in Merry Christmas alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi. 

