Salman Khan calls himself 'unlucky in love', says 'The one I wanted should call me jaan, she is..'

Salman Khan reveals he has been bro-zoned by a girl he likes and calls himself unlucky in love in a recent interview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Salman Khan who is currently enjoying the success of his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, is set to appear on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat. The channel issued a promo in which the actor can be seen calling himself ‘unlucky in love’. The actor revealed that he has been bro-zoned.

Salman Khan is all set to grace Rajat Sharma’s show and in the promo released by the channel, the journalist can be seen questioning the actor about his attitude towards relationships and further added that Salman has been moving from one person to another for a long time now to which the actor replied, “unlucky in love sir.”

Rajat Sharma further asked Salman Khan about his current romantic partner and said, “Who is your jaan these days? Who are you committed to?” to this the actor replied, “Sir, I am just bhai these days.” As the crowd roared with laughter, Salman added, “The one I wanted should call me Jaan, she is also calling me Bhai. What do I do?”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar and Siddharth Nigam. The movie opened to a positive response and has collected Rs 90.15 crore at the box office in India. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and released on April 21.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan is also confirmed to make a cameo in the movie. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy thriller is set for a theatrical release on November 10. Other than this, Salman Khan will also be seen in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe film Tiger vs Pathaan. Though the lead actress for the movie is still not confirmed, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, and the film is reported to go on floors in 2024. 

