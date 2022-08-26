Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Salman Khan announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan' as he completes 34 years in Bollywood

Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan announcement comes after Salman Khan completes 34 years in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Salman Khan announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan' as he completes 34 years in Bollywood
Salman Khan/Instagram

After months of speculation, Salman Khan has officially announced his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan.  This announcement comes after the actor completes 34 years in Bollywood.

Check out the announcement here:

The post also read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. .my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here . Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.