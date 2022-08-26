Salman Khan announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan' as he completes 34 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan/Instagram

After months of speculation, Salman Khan has officially announced his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan. This announcement comes after the actor completes 34 years in Bollywood.

Check out the announcement here:

The post also read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. .my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here . Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it.”