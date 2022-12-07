Salaam Venky star Kajol finds it 'strange' that daughter Nysa Devgan has fan following around the world

Kajol

Kajol is a proud mom of Nysa Devgan, and she is surprised by the fact that although Nysa is keeping the limelight at a distance, people around the world know her. The talented actress will now be seen in Revathy-directed, family-drama Salaam Venky. The actress left no stone unturned in promoting the film, and she opened up before the media, like never before.

While speaking to Mashable India, Kajol stated that exposure to social media has affected the surprise element and privacy to some extent. Recalling her childhood, without the internet, Kajol said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children." She further added that, before entering Bollywood, even she was known as Tanuja's daughter by a few filmy buffs. But she's surprised at how Nysa got her fans in Singapore. Kajol asserted, "Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph."

Kajol stated that it is strange that Nysa is known all over the world. "I wasn’t till I started acting in films," added Dilwale star. Calling herself fortunate, the actress further added, "At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."

Mrs Ajay Devgn isn't a much tech-savvy and she even revealed how her daughter Nysa Devgn gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram. "When I made my debut on social media, everything was under the surveillance of my daughter Nysa. She made it a point to decide my pictures and captions. This drill went on for one or two months and after that, she gave up on me saying that she couldn`t manage me anymore," the actress said.