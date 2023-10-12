Headlines

Bollywood

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Nimrat Kaur investigates Radhika Madan's mysterious death in crime thriller

The upcoming crime thriller stars an ensemble cast including Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, and Sumeet Vyas.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Murder-mysteries, whodunnit crime-thriller can never go out of mill, and producer Dinesh Vijan has brought a promising crime thriller with a stellar ensemble cast. The trailer of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is released online, and the movie looks like an intriguing, nail-biting thriller. 

Set in Pune, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video stars Radhika Madan as the titular character, a teacher whose mysterious death leads to an investigation helmed by Nimrat Kaur. Apart from Radhika and Nimrat, the film also stars, talented actors, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Sumeet Vyas, Sneha Raikar, Ashutosh Gaikwad, and Rashmi Agdekar. On YouTube, the official description of the trailer reads, "Ek perfect beti, ek perfect mangetar, ek perfect teacher aur ek viral video!"  

Here's the video

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens praised the movie as a promising crime thriller. A netizen wrote, "Salute to the makers for this type of concept actually society needs awareness about the ongoing viral video." Another netizen wrote, "Good to see Marathi artists like Subodh and Nikhil working on something unique. And that is a story from Marathi heartland Pune." An internet user wrote, "Goosebumps-inducing!." 

Apart from the impressive visuals, the Marathi rap got appreciation from netizens. A netizen wrote, "This song takes me in a different world." Another internet user wrote, "Loving the energy of this track." An internet user wrote, "Pure gold! Love the vibe!." Directed by Mikhil Musale, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video will be released in cinemas on October 27. 

