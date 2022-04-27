Runway 34 star Ajay Devgn opens up on kids Nysa-Yug's Bollywood plans

Ajay Devgn with his kids/File photo

Ajay Devgn is geared up for the release of his next film Runway 34 slated to release on April 29. Apart from starring in the lead role, the Singham star is also directing and producing the film under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms. During one of the promotional interviews, Ajay spoke about his kids Yug and Nysa's plans to enter the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."

When he was further prodded if his actress wife Kajol wants the kids to start working in films, the Tanhaji actor added, "No, she's also never spoken like this. We don't believe in that. We believe whatever they want to be, we will help them."

In the same interview, the actor even revealed why he chose to marry Kajol as he said, "I really don't know, we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married. Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow."



For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol, the two extremely talented and successful actors, had married each other on February 24, 1999. The couple is proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003, and son Yug born in 2010.

Talking about Runway 34, the aerial investigative drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati. The film will clash with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 in cinemas this Friday.