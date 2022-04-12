Ajay Devgn breaks silence on daughter Nysa Devgan's Bollywood debut

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Runway 34' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. In a recent promotional interview for the film, the 'Singham' star opened up about her daughter Nysa's plans for Bollywood.

Born to two of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry Ajay and Kajol in 2003, Nysa's hot and sizzling photos often are shared extensively on social media. As the star kid turns 19 on April 20, there have been numerous speculations about her big Bollywood debut.

When the 'Tanhaji' actor was asked the same question in his interaction with Film Companion, he said, "Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

For the unversed, Nysa is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Even before her debut, Nysa has plenty of fan pages on social media dedicated to her.

In the same interview, the actor even shared his thoughts on the newer generation of actors and said, "The newer generation is well prepared as they know how to speak, how to behave, how to handle social media and everything else. Our problem is that we have to kind of compete with them to stay relevant."



Initially titled 'Mayday', 'Runway 34' marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after six years. Ajay portrays pilot Captain Vikrant Khanna who is being investigated by Amitabh's character Narayan Vedant over his handling of the flight in dangerous circumstances in the thriller set to release around Eid on April 29.