Nysa Devgn parties with friends, flaunts curves in short dress - See viral photo

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn has been breaking the internet yet again. A recent photo of Nysa partying with her friends has surfaced on the internet. In it, Nysa is seen posing with three others for a candid click.

In the now-viral photo, Nysa Devgn is seen all smiles for the camera as she strikes a pose dressed in a satin white short dress. Nysa teamed her outfit with hot pink footwear and left her long tresses open to complete the look. The star kid is seen flaunting her curves in the photo as she poses in a side profile.

With the latest photo of Nysa setting the internet ablaze one can't deny the fact that the star kid has grown up to be quite the diva and is already a social media star despite her official absence from all platforms including Instagram and Twitter, courtesy of her fan pages who often share her latest pictures and video.

The said photo that is breaking the internet currently, was also shared by one of Nysa's fan pages.

Nysa's latest photo has once again managed to grab the attention of netizens who can't stop going gaga about her beauty. "Gorgeous Nysa," commented an Instagram user. "So hot", "So beautiful", "U are sunshine", were some other comments on Nysa's photo.

Days ago, Nysa was seen at the Mumbai international airport. The star kid, who is currently studying in Switzerland, was seen leaving the city after a brief stay.

Earlier, Nysa made headlines as she walked for ace designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show. She was part of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Show held in Delhi. In the fashion show, Manish presented his collection Diffuse. The designer even shared a solo photo of Nysa on his Instagram handle where the star kid was seen posing in a thigh high-slit outfit paired with a multi-coloured crop top and a blazer.

Apart from Nysa, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, among others were also part of Manish's fashion show.