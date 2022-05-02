Runway 34 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's film beats Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in USA

Runway 34/File photo

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer aviation thriller Runway 34 didn't take off to a great start at the box office, but the film has managed to get back to its course after receiving good reviews and positive word of mouth from the critics and the audience respectively.

The Ajay Devgn directorial has managed to beat Yash's action-packed entertainer KGF Chapter 2, Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love triangle rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya, and Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2 on its third day at the USA box office.

Sharing the details on his Twitter account on the morning of Monday, May 2, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "USA BO - May 1st 9:00 PM EST: 1. #Runway34 - $65K 2. #KGFChapter2 - $55K 3. #KRK - $28K 4. #Acharya - $26K 5. #Heropanti2 - $20K."

At the domestic box office, the investigative drama had collected only Rs 3 crore on its opening day of release on April 29 but picked itself up during the weekend with more than 50% growth in collections on both days. The film has suffered due to the continuous blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2 at the national cinema halls. The Prashanth Neel directorial has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore collection at the global box office.



READ | Runway 34 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 5.25 crore

In Runway 34, Ajay Devgn portrays Captain Vikrant Khanna, an excellent pilot whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international location. Amitabh Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

Apart from these two actors, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, and YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar in prominent roles.