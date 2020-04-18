Rohman Shawl gives Sushmita Sen #YogaPoseChallenge, his jaw hit the floor after seeing her mid-air, one foot on ground

Rohman Shawl had given Sushmita Sen #YogaPoseChallenge and she nailed it

Sushmita Sen took up the #YogaPoseChallenge and absolutely nailed it. She was challenged by her beau Rohman Shawl who is beyond impressed with her skills too. He actually went on to state that his jaw hit the floor and still remains there.

Sushmita shared two images, one where she balanced her body by keeping only her toes on the ground, and another where she was mid-air with just one toe on the ground. While she completed Rohman's challenge with both her feet on the ground, Sushmita challenged herself to remain mid-air with just one toe on the ground.

Hinting about how anybody else can also achieve the goal, she wrote, "So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose Guess who’s always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!! hint: straighten your back & tighten your core"

In her next post, Sushmita wrote, "This one I challenged myself to do!!! body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!! of course kept falling off initially but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life try it...it’s magical!! I love you guys!!!"

On seeing the same, Rohman left a comment that read, "My jaw hit the floor when you did this, my love! FYI, it's still lying there on the floor. So proud of you!" Sushmita replied writing, "You bring out the best in me!!! I love you babushhhhhh"

Take a look:

Sushmita Sen recently made headlines after an old video, where she revealed that her Miss India gown was made from Sarojini market cloth, went viral. The actress was last seen in 2015 Bengali release 'Nirbaak'.