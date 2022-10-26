Search icon
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to share screen space after 10 years with Marathi film Ved

After 10 years of long wait, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen together in a Marathi film Ved.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

Credit: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

B-town couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will reunite for a film after 10 years. They will be seen together in the Marathi film Ved. With this film directed by Ritiesh, Genelia will make her debut in the Marathi film industry.

Genelia took to Twitter and wrote, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Ritesh's first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.”

On Instagram, she wrote, “There is no time to do madness but what is the point in expressing the madness done on a moment! Presenting the date and the first look of the movie with best wishes for Diwali and Padwa. Our #वेड is coming to you on the 14th of December with your love and blessings.”

Meanwhile, Ritiesh wrote, “On the auspicious day of Diwali Padwa am extremely thrilled and happy to share the #FirstLook of my Directorial Marathi Film #Ved #वेड (Madness, Craze, Passion) Need all your blessings and good wishes. #Ved30Dec #VedMarathiMovie #VedFirstLook.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Fans and celebs reacted to the post and congratulated the actors. Maniesh Paul wrote, “I’m soooooo looking forward to this!” Actor Ashish Chowdhry wrote, “Genieeeee.. You. Are. The. Most. Beautiful. Girl. I. Know And i just know that nobody will capture you the way your husband will.. He is a human depiction of ART. And I can’t wait to see how he’s filmed this, YOU specially.” Ved will be released on December 30.

For the unversed, it's been 10 years since Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh tied the knot. The couple entered marital bliss in 2012 after a courtship of a decade. They are blessed with two sons - Riaan born in 2014 and Rahyl born in 2016. Riteish and Genelia fell in love while shooting for their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam which released in 2003.

 

