Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Fukrey actress shares her 'AR' inked mehandi on social media

Richa Chadha

The pre-wedding festivities of Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's marriage have started, and Richa has shared a glimpse of the Mehandi ceremony. On Thursday, Richa Chadha shared a glimpse of her hands, painted with love, and the deep colour of mehandi.

Richa shared two short videos on her Instagram stories, and she's flashing her hands, applied with Heena and a special nazar amulet emoji nail paint.

Here's Richa flashing her Mehandi

Richa and Ali even released an audio statement for their fans. In the latest video, the duo stated that "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love."

Watch the video

The pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin today and continue tomorrow in two locations in Delhi. Richa has a special connection with Delhi because she was reared there and was born and raised in Amritsar. The couple's favourite foods, as well as other things like inspired decor, will be featured in every aspect of the event. The menu, which pays homage to Richa's favourite meals from all over Delhi, such as Rajouri Garden ke choley bhature and Natraj ki chaat, has been put together. When putting together unique cuisine experiences, such minute details have been taken into consideration.

If reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar.