Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share heartfelt audio message for fans ahead of wedding

File photo

Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recorded a sweet audio message for their supporters and well-wishers just a few days before their wedding.

"Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way," the two said in the clip.

The pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin today and continue tomorrow in two locations in Delhi.

Richa has a special connection with Delhi because she was reared there and was born and raised in Amritsar. The couple's favourite foods, as well as other things like inspired decor, will be featured in every aspect of the event.

The menu, which pays homage to Richa's favourite meals from all over Delhi, such as Rajouri Garden ke choley bhature and Natraj ki chaat, has been put together. When putting together unique cuisine experiences, such minute details have been taken into consideration.

If reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also reportedly invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of the spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list.

Richa and Ali's wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi.

The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.