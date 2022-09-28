Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Inside details about delicious food menu, couple's designer outfits

File photo

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding celebrations are in full swing, complete with the renowned street cuisine of Delhi, nature-inspired decor, and a wedding trousseau designed by Rahul Mishra, Kresha Bajaj, and Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The couple's wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin on Thursday and last through Friday at two locations throughout Delhi.

The couple's favourite foods, as well as other things like inspired decor, will be featured in every aspect of the event. Richa will be dressed in custom-made attire by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra for the pre-wedding events, and Ali will be dressed sharply in attire by Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

The menu, which pays homage to Richa's favourite meals from all over Delhi, such as Rajouri Garden ke choley bhature and Natraj ki chaat, has been put together. When putting together unique cuisine experiences, such minute details have been taken into consideration.

If reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also reportedly invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of the spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list.

Richa and Ali's wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi.

The D-day will be held in Mumbai on October 4.

Recently, Richa took to social media to confirm her October wedding with Ali in the sweetest way possible. She tweeted an image that read, "New Life, Loading." Richa captioned it, "can`t wait for October."

As soon as Richa shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.