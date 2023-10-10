Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "One so-called ‘credible’ trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers" after Thank You Coming release.

Famous producer Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter and Sonam Kapoor's sister, bashed a 'credible' trade journalist for posting hate speech against her and her co-producers, including Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. Rhea also added that the concerned person, whom she chose not to name, is encouraging violence against them.

Taking to her Instagram, Rhea shared a lengthy note that read, "I've never read trade websites nor have they ever informed the films I choose to make. However, it has come to my attention that one so-called ‘credible’ trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers. Admitting that he hasn't seen the film, he's angered by our message - Women's rejection of shame."

"Stating that these stories have no place in ‘Hindi cinema’, he spews misogynistic rhetoric and encourages violence against us. I was told to pay no attention to the ravings of an obviously unstable individual. So, you can imagine my disappointment when I learn that this person actually has some impact on the way our industry feels. How are we ok with this? Not just ok, we're subscribing to it", she further added.

Rhe concluded that inspite of such negativity, she is feeling overwhelmed that her film is being watched and loved by the moviegoers. She stated, "Inspite of men like him, I cannot emphasise enough how much it means to me to have this film out there, loved and watched. The intent of this film was clear from the very beginning. To reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are. I won't walk this tightrope of what society is comfortable with me being anymore and for your sake, I hope you don't either. Thank you for coming."

Thank You For Coming is a female buddy comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Natasha Rastogi, Dolly Ahluwalia, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila. Anil Kapoor, who has also co-produced the film, and Karan Kundrra are seen in delightful cameos in the film released in cinemas on October 6.



READ | Thank You For Coming movie review: Bhumi Pednekar excels in saucy comedy packed with good mix of humour and emotions