Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic note after autopsy worker claims Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered'

File Photo

On Monday, an employee of Cooper Hospital, Mumbai made some shocking revelations on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said that he was ‘murdered.’ The employee who was present at the time of SSR’s post-mortem that it was not a ‘suicide’.

A day after the hospital employee claimed that the actor was murdered, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note. For the unversed, in an interview ith TV9, Rupkumar Shah, the man who conducted actor's autopsy stated, “there is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was”.

He further mentioned, “Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drugs case and was blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, shared a cryptic note which read, “You walked through fire survived floods and triumphed over demons remember this the next time you doubt your own power.” With this, she also wrote ‘god morning.’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, in a recent TV news interview, alleged that the powerful political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved in the death of his son. He also said that SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty was “bad news” for Rajput.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently gave the go-ahead for the formation of an SIT team to probe the death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the actor and was found dead in her apartment on June 8, just a week before SSR’s suicide.

