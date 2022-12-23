Amit Sadh reveals he tried committing suicide four times, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

File photo

Amit Sadh has been out of the spotlight for a while. The actor, who has had multiple films come out in the last two years, also stopped using social media. Now, the actor has discussed how much Sushant Singh Rajput's death affected him in a podcast interview with Chetan Bhagat. He even considered leaving the business.

Amit said, “I was so affected that I wanted to quit the industry. I was ready to leave.” On being asked why, he said, “Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (I was annoyed. This industry is hard).” Amit also revealed that Sushant’s passing affected him a lot and added “Mere liye boht badi cheez thi aur hamesha rahegi. Yeh kabhi purana hoga hi nahi (It was a big thing for me, and will always be. This will never get old).”

He said, “3-4 months before he passed away, I spoke to someone who knows him and asked for his number. I said I will talk to him because we were all hearing things. There was no number. That person told me he had shut himself completely and his number was changed. A voice inside me told me that what will happen, he will get upset, I will just drop by his house. When that person told me no, I also did not chase him. We all get busy, then that guiltâ€¦ I don’t know if it is guilt, it is a kind of love.”

“Not that we were the best of friends but for that one and a half year, we were lovers, even Raj. I have so much love for Raj. If someone speaks ill of Rajkummar or Sushant, I get very angry.”

Also read: New angle in SSR death case: Aaditya Thackeray called Rhea Chakraborty 44 times, claims Shinde’s Sena camp

Shockingly Amit added, “I have tried committing suicide four times between the age of 16 and 18 so I know the mindset. Though I am a very strong person now. Everything has changed, life is good.”

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His body was discovered in Bandra.