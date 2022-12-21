New angle in SSR death case: Aaditya Thackeray called Rhea Chakraborty 44 times, claims Shinde’s Sena camp

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (File photo)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp has made sensational new claims in the Sushant Singh Rajpur death case, claiming that Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray called SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty 44 times during the probe.

Earlier, the probe by authorities had revealed that Rhea Chakraborty, who was the prime suspect in the alleged murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, received 44 calls from a person with the initials AU, which Bihar Police said, stands for Aaditya Thackeray.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp MP Rahul Shewale made a big link between Aaditya Thackeray and the SSR death case, saying that Thackeray had called Rhea Chakraborty 44 times during that time, and yet CBI is not launching a probe into the matter.

Shewale raised the SSR death case issue in Lok Sabha today, alleging, “Rhea Charkroborty received 44 calls from AU. Bihar Police says AU means Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, What is the status of CBI probe?"

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray dismissed all the links made between him and Rhea Chakraborty and his alleged involvement in the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which was later ruled as a suicide by the authorities and health experts.

Hitting back at the Shinde camp, Thackeray said, “I will only say Love you more. This who are not loyal at his home, in his party, we do not expect anything from such a person. They are bringing up these issues to divert our attack on CM Eknath Shinde’s land scam or insults of our state icons.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his room in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and his death made major headlines due to the “mysterious” turn of events that led to his death. One of the prime accused in the case was his then-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The death case of SSR was forwarded to the CBI and AIIMS health experts were brought in to do his post-mortem, where his death was eventually ruled as a suicide.

