Headlines

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India tomorrow, design teased

Viral video: Fearless monkey emerges victorious in intense battle against king cobra, watch

US President Biden lands in Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

Meet man, an Indian, who owns house bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, he belongs to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India tomorrow, design teased

Viral video: Fearless monkey emerges victorious in intense battle against king cobra, watch

5 symptoms, side-effects of too much Vitamin D

Alzheimer's disease: 7 early signs of dementia

6 questions parents must ask teachers during parent-teacher meeting

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Restart is sung by Shaan and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who interestingly makes his singing debut with the upbeat track composed by Shantanu Moitra and witten by Swanand Kirkire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has garnered extremely positive response since the launch of its trailer and the soul-stirring romantic track Bolo Na. On Wednesday, October 16, the makers unveiled the film’s much-awaited song, Restart - a glimpse of which was shown in the trailer.

The Restart song was launched at a college event in Ahmedabad amongst thousands of cheering students. The upbeat song is sung by Shaan and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who interestingly makes his singing debut with the track. Shantanu Moitra has composed the foot-tapping music while the quirky but inspiring lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire. The anthem beautifully captures the spirit of the youth as well as their dreams, and conveys the subject of the film to never lose hope but to start again and again.

Based on a true story, 12th Fail draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The film will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner Tejas, Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

READ | Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s richest tech billionaire, not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, net worth is...

Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 1165 crore loan boost after Rs 550 luxury property bet, check details

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi's sister passes away

NEET success story: Meet doctor who appeared in NEET with daughter, both cleared the exam but with a twist

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE