Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Restart is sung by Shaan and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who interestingly makes his singing debut with the upbeat track composed by Shantanu Moitra and witten by Swanand Kirkire.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has garnered extremely positive response since the launch of its trailer and the soul-stirring romantic track Bolo Na. On Wednesday, October 16, the makers unveiled the film’s much-awaited song, Restart - a glimpse of which was shown in the trailer.

The Restart song was launched at a college event in Ahmedabad amongst thousands of cheering students. The upbeat song is sung by Shaan and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who interestingly makes his singing debut with the track. Shantanu Moitra has composed the foot-tapping music while the quirky but inspiring lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire. The anthem beautifully captures the spirit of the youth as well as their dreams, and conveys the subject of the film to never lose hope but to start again and again.

Based on a true story, 12th Fail draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The film will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner Tejas, Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation.



READ | Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'