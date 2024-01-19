Headlines

Remember Sumeet Saigal, 80s' star who quit Bollywood due to a superstar, now runs multi-crore business empire

Sumeet Saigal has worked with the biggest Bollywood actors. Yet, he quit Bollywood after starring in 30 films, because he was compared with another superstar.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

The journey of an actor is unpredictable. One film can make or break artistes' careers. An entry of a new talent can hamper the status of an established star. Today, we will trace the journey of an actor once considered a promising talent. In his short span of career, this actor gained recognition, but soon, he started getting compared with another actor, and that affected his career adversely. This actor soon quit acting, and today he's running a multi-crore venture. Yes, we are talking about Sumeet Saigal. 

Sumeet Saigal's Bollywood debut

Sumeet made his debut in Bollywood with Insaniyat Ke Dushman (1987). This multi-starrer by Rajkumar Kohli became a superhit and in the movie, Sumeet left an impression despite an array of actors including Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, Dimple Kapadia, Anita Raj, and Amjad Khan. After Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Sumeet started getting more films, but he was considered for the second lead, and supporting cast. Sumeet's career was affected because of this talented superstar. 

Sumeet's career was affected because...

A year before Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Govinda made his entry into Bollywood with the hit film Ilzaam (1986). After Sumeet made his debut, he started getting compared with Govinda. There were also rumours that if Govinda was busy working on a film then the producers could sign Sumeet.

Sumeet went on to star in several movies such as Imaandaar (1987), Param Dharam (1987), Lashkar (1989), Bahaar Aane Tak (1990), Pati Patni Aur Tawaif (1990) and Gunaah (1993). After working in 30 films, Sumeet quit acting and his last movie as an actor was Saajan Ki Baahon Mein (1995).

Where is Sumeet Saigal now? 

After Sumeet quit acting, he formed a production company Sumeet Arts, which dubs South films in Hindi, In 2010, Sumeet also produced the horror film Rokkk. Before that Sumeet also tried his hands in direction and directed a music video for the movie Red: The Dark Side (2007). 

On the personal front, Sumeet was married to Shaheen Banu (niece of Saira Banu) and they have a daughter Sayyeshaa, who made her debut with Shivaay. The couple got divorced in 2003. Sumeet later married Tabu's elder sister Farah Naaz.

