Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster-fame actor whose career took U-turn after being accused of raping his domestic help

Gangster-fame Shiney Ahuja

Many Bollywood actors who made a stunning debut are now away from the limelight and one such actor is Shiney Ahuja, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Gangster-fame actor who though one award for his debut film, is now away from the glamour industry.

Who is Shiney Ahuja?

Shiney Ahuja is an Indian actor best known for his roles in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Gangster. The actor, once a popular name in the industry, is now MIA.

Born on May 15, 1973, in a Punjabi family, was born and brought up in New Delhi. The actor completed his schooling at St. Xavier's School, Ranchi, and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. He completed his graduation from Hansraj College, Delhi University.

Later, he joined the theatre group TAG where he met British-born Indian director and teacher Barry Johnson and shortly after that, he joined Johnson’s acting school in Delhi.

Shiney Ahuja’s career

Shiney Ahuja started his career in the industry with advertisements. He got his first commercial ad for Pepsi which brought him into the eyes of people and the actor was flooded with offers. He did 40 commercial ads before making his Bollywood debut.

Shiney Ahuja's Bollywood debut

After watching him in the Pepsi commercial, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra called him to audition for the role of Kay Kay’s character in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, however, upon Shiney’s request, Sudhir also auditioned him for the role of Vikram Malhotra and this is how out of 200 aspirants, Shiney made his Bollywood debut.

The film went on to be critically acclaimed and the actor won several best actor debut awards in that year.

Thereafter, he went on to feature in many hit Bollywood films like Mahesh Bhatt’s Gangster, Woh Lamhe opposite Kangana Ranaut, Life In Metro, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others. His last film was Welcome Back in 2015, co-starring John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal.

Shiney Ahuja controversy

Shiney Ahuja’s career took a U-turn after he was accused of raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old domestic servant in 2009. Though the actor’s maid changed her statement in court and refused that she was raped, the court felt that the maid was saying it under pressure and sentenced the actor to 7 years of imprisonment in 2011. However, the actor came out on bail after his wife’s rigorous efforts. However, this case cost him his career as the actor didn’t get work until 2015 and after that, the actor has been away and no one knows where he is.

Shiney Ahuja's personal life

Shiney Ahuja is married to Anupam Ahuja who stood by the actor through thick and think like a rock. Her constant effort helped the actor to get out on bail. The couple also has a daughter Arshiya.