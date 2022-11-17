Ranveer Singh wraps Cirkus shoot, discusses 'master plan' for promotions with Rohit Shetty

Cirkus

After impressing the masses with Simmba, the dream team of Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty are geared up for a family entertainer Cikus. The principal photography for Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus has come to an end, and the team is geared up to start their pre-release promotions.

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which is helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty. Ranveer dropped a happy picture from the sets. In the image, he is seen sharing a laugh with Rohit and co-star Varun Sharma. Describing their state of mind, Singh stated, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha@itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun."

Here's the photo



Cirkus is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare`s Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer plays a double role for the first time in his career with `Cirkus`.Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee are also a part of `Cirkus`, which is set to hit theatres on December 23.

READ: Ranveer Singh surprises wife Deepika Padukone at her office to celebrate wedding anniversary, photo goes viral

In a recent interview, the actor talked about his struggling days and made some shocking casting couch experiences. Recently, the actor appeared at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival and received Etoile d'Or award. As per Deadline, while talking to the media, he stated, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, 'Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?'. I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said: 'I think I'm a hard worker.' He was like, 'Darling, be smart, be sexy'. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.” After Cirkus, Singh will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will release in cinemas on April 28, 2023.