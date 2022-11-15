Ranveer Singh surprises wife Deepika Padukone at her office to celebrate wedding anniversary, photo goes viral

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has shared a few crucial tips for keeping the romance in marriage intact. Ranveer stated that diamonds aren't necessary to keep your spouse happy. Appreciating her significance, with a box of chocolates, and flowers can do wonders.

Bollywood's power couple Deepika and Ranveer clocked four years of togetherness. But, owing to prior commitments, it was a working wedding anniversary for the Pathaan star. The Simmba star knows how to turn a normal moment into a memory of a lifetime. So he crash-landed in Padukone's office and gave her a surprise visit. Singh captured a moment of Deepika at her office, and wrote, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office." Later he further shared the life-saving hacks by adding, "PS: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen..."

Here's Ranveer's post

For the unversed, After dating for years, Ranveer and Deepika got married on 14 November 2018. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

READ: Ranveer Singh demands 'kiss' from Deepika Padukone, couple's PDA moment wins the internet

Deepika will be also seen in The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film Project-K along with south actor Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty`s upcoming comedy film Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar`s next Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.