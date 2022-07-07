Headlines

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone used to throw away his clothes, says ‘I am still managing…’

Ranveer SIngh, who is renowned for his daring dress choices, admitted that he first struggled to fit in with Deepika Padukone and her family.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Recently, Ranveer Singh discussed how his style has changed since getting married to Deepika Padukone. After a few years of dating, the pair were married in 2018. Ranveer, who is renowned for his daring dress choices, admitted that he first struggled to fit in with Deepika and her family.

During his appearance in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7, according to Hindustan Times, Ranveer said, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white T-shirts and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”

When Karan asked, “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To this Ranveer said, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika Padukone’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”

For the unversed, if reports are to be believed then Ranveer might be seen as India's favourite superhero Shaktimaan. Yes, Mukesh Khanna starrer and produced series have a cult following among millennials, and the superhuman was the best friend of every 90s kid. Last year, the movie adaptation of the show was announced by Sony Pictures as an intended franchise. The cinematic adaptation of Shaktimaan is touted to be the biggest action adventure, ever produced in India. 

According to the report of India Today, a source told them that, "Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team." The portal reached out to the actor-creator-producer Mukesh Khanna, but he refused to comment on it. 

 

