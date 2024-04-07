Twitter
Bollywood

Randeep Hooda reacts to reports of selling his ancestral land in Haryana to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda revealed he sold his flats in Mumbai to fund his directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 07:53 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Headlined and helmed by Randeep Hooda in his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is based on the life of one of India's most controversial revolutionaries and political figures Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The historical biographical drama was released in the theatres on March 22.

Apart from portraying Savarkar and directing the film, Hooda also co-wrote and co-produced the film. There were reports that the Love Aaj Kal actor sold off his ancestral land in Haryana to fund his passion project. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Vaad, he didn't sell any of his ancestral land and in fact, sold his flats in Mumbai to fund the film. Talking about his ancestral land in the village of Jassia in Rohtak, Haryana, Randeep said, "I did not sell my land, I sold the flats in Mumbai. ‘Itni zameen bhi nahi thi ki film ban jaye (I do not have enough land to sell to fund a film)."

In an earlier interview with the popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Randeep had opened up about the difficulties he faced while making Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He had said, "We had difficulties making the film from the start because the team that was initially attached to the project, those people didn’t have the intention to make a quality film. They just wanted to make a film. And when I came as a director, that quality was not going to work. Because of this, we had to face a lot of problems in production, we had to face a financial crunch. My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop."

The Randeep Hooda's directorial debut clashed at the box office with Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express, which also released in the cinemas on March 22. Set in Goa, the buddy comedy features Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyennd  in the lead roles. 

