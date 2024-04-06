Twitter
Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

Zoya Akhtar wanted real-life cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play reel-life siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do. She had also approached Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif for the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 03:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A still from Dil Dhadakne Do (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do has become one of the most watched films among the Indian families since its release in 2015. It starred a huge ensemble of actors led by Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. 

But do you know that before Priyanka and Ranbir were signed to play the reel-life siblings, Zoya Akhtar wanted the real-life cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play brother and sister in the film. But, Ranbir rejected the film due to his busy schedule and hence, Kareena also refused to do the film as her only motivation to do it was to star alongside her cousin.

Anil Kapoor corroborated the fact recently when he said to Ranbir, "When I said yes to Dil Dhadakne Do, you were doing it", while promoting Animal's OTT release on Netflix earlier this year. Kareena had also stated that it is her loss that she is not doing the 2015 film as in a 2014 interview, she told Hindustan Times, "It’s my loss because I love Zoya, but couldn’t be part of her film. I am dying to work with her. Inshallah, this isn’t the last film she is going to make, and it’s not the last film that I’m not able to do. Aage bhi bahut padi hai zindagi (there’s life ahead). Whenever she has a role for me, I’ll definitely do it."

Zoya had selected Katrina and Hrithik, with whom she had worked in her 2011 directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, to play Ranbir and Kareena's romantic partners in Dil Dhadakne Do, but they also reportedly refused the film when the lead cast changed. Farhan and Anushka were eventually cast as Priyanka and Ranveer's love interests. Apart from the six main actors, the family drama also featured Vikrant Massey, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Pahwa, and Divya Seth amongst others including Aamir Khan, who gave the voice over and narration as the family's pet dog.

Dil Dhadakne Do earned Rs 106.70 crore gross (Rs 76.81 crore net) in India and its worldwide gross earnings were Rs 150.05 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan haven't worked with Zoya Akhtar yet.

