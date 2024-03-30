Randeep Hooda expresses disappointment over lack of support to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: ‘Main akela hi…’

Randeep Hooda talks about the difficulties he faced while making Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and the lack of support for the film.

Randeep Hooda’s recent release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The film had a low box office collection. Talking about the lack of support for the film, the actor and director revealed that he had to sell his property to keep the film going.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Randeep Hooda talked about how his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar didn’t get the support it should have and said, “We had difficulties making the film from the start because the team that was initially attached to the project, those people didn’t have the intention to make a quality film. They just wanted to make a film. And when I came as a director, that quality was not going to work. Because of this, we had to face a lot of problems in production, we had to face a financial crunch.”

Even after having my horses, I had to sell the properties that my father bought for me with his hard-earned money for this film. The support that this type of film should have got, it didn’t get that from anyone. I did get support from the people who invested in the film with me, my crew, and the cast, but we didn’t get any other help. So I kept on going alone. I don’t know why we didn’t get that support. But I don’t want to go back to the struggles I faced while making this film. Only my family, my wife, and I know what all we went through.”

He further talked about his extreme weight loss for the film and revealed how he brought his weight to 60 kgs and said, "I would have only water, black coffee, and green tea, then I added chilla to my diet, some dark chocolate and nuts… I began to lose sleep, I fell down a couple of times on set.”

He then recalled how he suffered a knee injury while riding a horse and said, “I blacked out while riding one time, and fell off the horse. My leg was pointing in a different direction under the knee. Main maara ek ghoosa aur wapas lagaya (I punched it back into place), then people took me to the emergency room. I’d torn three ligaments. Only I know how I reduced weight after that, and that too with a limp leg,” he said, adding, “After that, I went on a fast stimulation diet. I’d eat one spoon of almond butter, one spoon of coconut oil, and a couple of nuts in the entire day. That’s it.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biographical film based on the life of freedom fighter Veer Damodar Savarkar. The film marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut and also stars Ankita Lokhande in key roles. Released on March 22, the film has collected Rs 15 crore worldwide in its first week.

