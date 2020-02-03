Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to shoot for 20-day schedule of 'Brahmastra' post announcing release date

Now that the final release date of Brahmastra has been announced, the makers are making sure to finish off the shoot of the remaining portions. It was on Sunday when Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt took to their social media pages and revealed that their most-awaited flick is hitting the screens on December 4, 2020. Ranbir and Alia are set to kickstart their 20-day schedule in Mumbai in March as per reports in Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about it, a source told the tabloid, "The team will shoot some romantic scenes with RK and Alia and complete some patchwork with the rest of the cast." The source further spoke about the VFX being enhanced by stating, "It’s an ambitious film for Ayan as the visual effects are not limited to the action sequences. Even the real shooting locations will be enhanced with VFX, which is why the film has taken longer than expected."

Brahmastra: Part One is touted to be 'one of the longest shoots for a film in the last 20 years, along with Baahubali and Padmaavat'.

The source concluded by saying, "The new date was announced keeping in mind the time required for the finishing touches. There will be no delay in the release now."

Brahmastra is set to be a trilogy and the first one helmed by Ayan Mukerji will finally release by year-end after multiple delays. The film also has Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

This is Ranbir and Alia's first outing together in a film.