Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra trailer to release soon, reveals music director Pritam

Pritam/Instagram

Brahmastra, starring the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is one of the most awaited Hindi movies of this year. A day before their wedding, Ayan Mukerji dropped the teaser of the romantic track Kesariya from the film as a gift to Ranbir and Alia.

People have loved the 41-second clip and have been asking the music director Pritam to share the full song crooned by Arijit Singh in his melodious voice. And on Wednesday, April 27, Pritam has thanked the fans and shared that the trailer of Brahmastra will be out soon and the full song too will be released prior to the film's release on September 9.

Taking to his social media handles on Wednesday, April 27, Pritam shared a lengthy note that began as, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it!"

The note continued, "However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months."



READ | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Ayan Mukerji drops glimpse of Kesariya song from Brahmastra as gift to couple



Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy adventure epic stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in the leading roles. It is the first time that the newly married couple will be seen together on the big screen.