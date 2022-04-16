Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, others charged this WHOPPING amount for the film

Let's take a look at the fees charged by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and other cast members of the much-awaited Brahmastra.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is one of the much-awaited, mega-budget fantasy adventurous trilogy. Part one of the series will release in cinemas on September 9. The film is riding high on expectations, and the talented cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and others are expected to amaze us with their performance and the massive scale of storytelling. However, we are here to discuss how much the cast is charging for this Part One: Shiva. All the figures mentioned below is reported by Bollywood Life (All images source: File Photos).
1. Ranbir Kapoor
The leading star of the film Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly charged from Rs 25-30 crores.
2. Alia Bhatt
The newest dulhaniya of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Tara. As per the report, Bhatt is charging Rs 10-12 crores for the film.
3. Amitabh Bachchan
The megastar of the country, Amitabh Bachchan will also grace the film with an important role of Brahma. If reports are to be believed then the actor has charged Rs 8-10 crores for the film.
4. Mouni Roy
Television's Naagin Mouni Roy will also be seen in the film as one of the antagonists. As per the reports Mouni has taken Rs 3 crores.
5. Nagarjuna
The charming star of South India Akkheini Nagarjun will also be seen in an extended cameo, and reportedly he has taken Rs 9-11 crores.