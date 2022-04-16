Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, others charged this WHOPPING amount for the film

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is one of the much-awaited, mega-budget fantasy adventurous trilogy. Part one of the series will release in cinemas on September 9. The film is riding high on expectations, and the talented cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and others are expected to amaze us with their performance and the massive scale of storytelling. However, we are here to discuss how much the cast is charging for this Part One: Shiva. All the figures mentioned below is reported by Bollywood Life (All images source: File Photos).