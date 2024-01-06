Headlines

Rampur police says Jaya Prada absconding, unable to trace her in Mumbai, Delhi; here's why police is searching actress

Non-bailable warrants are issued against veteran film actress and former MP Jaya Prada, Rampur police unable to find her.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:57 PM IST

Recently, the Rampur police had set up a team headed by an inspector to execute a non-bailable warrant issued against former member of parliament (MP) and actor Jaya Prada in connection with two cases relating to violations of the model code of conduct, however, the team has been unable to find the actress. 

In 2019, Jaya Prada contested and lost the Rampur seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. However, during the election, the actress faced two cases relating to a violation of the code of conduct. One case was registered against her in the constituency’s Swar area in which she was accused of inaugurating a road in Noorpur village on April 19, 2019, in violation of the code. The second was registered with accusations that she made objectionable remarks at a public meeting in Pipliya Mishra village by Khemri police. 

The actress had been skipping court proceedings related to the two cases following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against her by the UP court. After this, Rampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi formed a special team under the leadership of an inspector to trace Jaya Prada and ensure that she turns up in front of the court by January 10. The team searched Jaya's hideouts in Delhi and Hyderabad and went to Mumbai to raid the actress's house, however, they couldn't find any trace even there. The team returned empty-handed after searching for a week. Rampur Police says that the former MP is absconding and will be arrested soon and presented in court.

The court had ordered the Rampur Police to present Jaya Prada in the hearing on January 10. However, If the actress is not found, now the Superintendent of Police will have to appear in court and answer. 

Meanwhile, Jaya Prada was the talk of the town when she entered the film industry and managed to capture the hearts of the audiences with her innocent looks and charming beauty. The actress has worked in some of the notable Hindi and Telugu films like  Anthuleni Katha, Siri Siri Muvva, Sita Kalyanam, Adavi Ramudu, Yamagola, Sanaadi Appanna, Huliya Haalina Mevu, Sargam, Ooriki Monagadu, Kaamchor, Kaviratna Kalidasa, Sagara Sangamam, Tohfa, Sharaabi, Maqsad, Sanjog, and Aakhree Raasta among others. However, she left the film industry at the peak of her career and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994. 

