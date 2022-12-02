Ram Setu OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's adventure thriller

Ram Setu/File photo

Starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role of an archaeologist Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, Ram Setu was released in the theatres on October 25 and opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. For those who missed watching the film on the big screen, here are the streaming details for the film.

The action-adventure thriller is now available on the Amazon Prime Video store as announced by the OTT giant on its social media handles with the caption, "a quest for truth buried in the pages of history! Ram Setu now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now!"

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in the leading roles, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others.

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the upcoming film. Ram Setu clashed with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter featured Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles.

Ram Setu was Akshay Kumar's fifth film this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli. The actor has multiple films ready for release including the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, and Jolly LLB 3 among others.



Meanwhile, the Khiladi star recently announced that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 due to the creative differences with the makers. Paresh Rawal confirmed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will join the comedy franchise. Suniel Shetty said that Kartik's character will be a new addition and will not replace Akshay's character in the threequel.