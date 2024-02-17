Rakul Preet Singh talks about importance of right partner, healthy relationship ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh talks about how important it is for ambitious women to take their time and find the right partner for them.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot and start a new chapter of their lives soon. The actress recently opened up on the importance of ambitious women being with the right partners and also shared her advice for a healthy relationship.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Rakul Preet Singh shared that there is no ‘mantra’ for a successful relationship and said, “It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about.”

She further added, “Even before we started dating, we spoke about it—the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

Not only this, but Rakul Preet Singh also talked about how important it is to be with the right partner for a woman to have it all and said, “The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is. As women, we need to embrace it beautifully and think of it as a power. The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate.”

She further said that ambitious women need to find the right partner for themselves so that they can share responsibilities and said, “of course, it is important to have the right partner. I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more.”

During the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, despite being neighbors for some time, found themselves drawn closer together and after a series of chance encounters and subsequent meetings, they fostered a growing connection, both individually and within their shared circle of friends. Now, they are all set to step into a new phase of their lives. The couple is set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa.