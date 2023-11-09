'Rakhi Sawant and I have...': Orry reveals exclusive details from bussing tables to being BFFs with Bollywood celebs

Headlines

Cash-for-query case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra complains to LS Speaker on breach of privilege, know what happened

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

Famous scientists and their inventions

5 things you should never do on Dhanteras

AI imagines Marvel and DC superheroes celebrating Diwali 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

'Rakhi Sawant and I have...': Orry reveals exclusive details from bussing tables to being BFFs with Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Rakhi Sawant and I have...': Orry reveals exclusive details from bussing tables to being BFFs with Bollywood celebs

Orry claimed to have "graduated from the school of life" here, in a similar vein to how he had informed Cosmopolitan India that he is "working on himself."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

How many times have you googled 'Who is Orry and what does he do?' However, it is well known that Orhan Awatramani is friends with a number of famous kids, including Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. 

In an upcoming interview titled Men's Locker Room, Orhan, often known as Orry, talked about his past of "bussing tables." He also remembered the first time he was captured by paparazzi. Orry went on to discuss his "close bond" and celebrity friendships with Rakhi Sawant.

Orry claimed to have "graduated from the school of life" here, in a similar vein to how he had informed Cosmopolitan India that he is "working on himself." "My experiences have been my education," he said.

"I have graduated from the school of life. My experiences have been my education. And I am a boy, who has lived. (To be his friend) You have to be famous. If I am advertising the good times, babe, I am advertising the bad times. You click with me, I click with you. I am a marketing genius... Friendship is a complicated thing, it is not a simple thing like you liked my picture and I liked yours. It is beyond that. It's – you have to look good in my pictures... Rakhi Sawant and I also have a really close bond," he said in the viral teaser of his upcoming podcast interview. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

While answering another question, Orry said, "So, back in the day, when I used to buss tables, at our group, a little waiters' group..." Several netizens have reacted and are in shock about learning this fact about Orry. However, the question about what he does for a living still hasn't been answered. 

Orry claimed he 'loves drama' in response to a question on red signs in a relationship. He went on, "The more flags, the more attractive the person." He added that it was because of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Stories that he "got papped" for the first time.

On Orry's Instagram account, you can find all A-list celebrities on the planet. He has been pictured at the Met Gala, all the major parties in the nation, and important fashion shows all around the globe. He has been photographed with Anne Hathaway, Joe Jonas, the Kardashians, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and cricketer Shubman Gill among many others. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair pollution review meeting today as AQI drops in Mumbai

Meet college dropout from Bihar who built Rs 2,300 crore company in just one year after multiple failed businesses

Anand Mahindra shares THIS unique approach to combat Delhi's pollution crisis, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE