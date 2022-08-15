Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: Anil Kapoor remembers The Big Bull, calls him 'a visionary and a true Indian patriot'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Anil Kapoor/File photos

Legendary stockbroker and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62. The founder of the recently launched airlines Akasa Air was suffering from kidney ailments and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead.

Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in the family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, remembered Rakesh Jhunjhunwala after his demise. Kapoor recalled how the stockbroker took care of his family including his daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Taking to his Twitter account on the afternoon of August 14, Anil Kapoor shared a photo of Rakesh, who was often called The Big Bull, with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well-wisher of my family…specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly".

Meanwhile, Rakesh Jhunjunwala also produced a few Bollywood films. His first production was English Vinglish starring late actress Sridevi written and directed by Gauri Shinde. Also featuring Adil Hussain, the 2012 film marked Sridevi's return to the big screens after 15 years.

His next production was the 2015 satirical drama Shamitabh with Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles. Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur's youngest daughter Akshara Haasan made her Bollywood debut with the film written and directed by R. Balki.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala collaborated with R. Balki yet again for the 2016 romantic-comedy Ki & Ka featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles. Amitabh Bachchan is the common link among all the three films as the actor featured in cameo roles in English Vinglish and Ki & Ka.