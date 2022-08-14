Search icon
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: When The Big Bull taught intricacies of stock market to Alia Bhatt

In his interview with Alia Bhatt, the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala compared the stock market to a woman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Alia Bhatt/File photos

Legendary stockbroker Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on the morning of August 14 at the age of 62. The founder of the recently launched airlines Akasa Air was suffering from kidney ailments and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead. 

It was in 2017 when the Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt interviewed him on Diwali and asked him about his life and how he became The Big Bull of the stock market. In a fun conversation, the late stockbroker compared the stock market to a woman and said that both markets and women are concerned with four-letter words: risk and love respectively.

In an interview for ET now, Jhunjhunwala said, “You know stock market is like a woman, always commanding, always mysteries, always uncertain, always volatile, always exciting. So if you want to perform well in the stock market… see stock market is as much about psychology as about reality. So unless you… I have a temperament where you can adjust to the stock market, you cannot succeed and the only king is the market. There are no other kings in the markets. All those who try to become kings of the stock market, go to Arthur Road Jail."

The ace investor added, "So the market is the king and you cannot have a good relationship with the woman by probating her. The only way you can have her is by respecting her, by understanding her, by adjusting with her. That is why market is like woman. I have two interests in life — markets and women. Both are concerned with four-letter words – markets with the risk and woman with love."

READ | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta mourns The Big Bull's demise

Meanwhile, Rakesh Jhunjunwala had also produced a few Bollywood films namely English Vinglish starring late actress Srivedi, Ki & Ka featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush.

