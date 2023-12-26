Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Fans of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi should thank this veteran Bollywood superstar for inspiring them to become movie stars.

Even the biggest of stars have their idols. Someone has inspired them to become an inspiration to millions. Superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi need no introduction. They are icons of Indian cinema. But you might be unfamiliar with their inspiration, an actor who inspired them to become what they are.

Rajinikanth rules the Tamil industry and enjoys demi-God status among his followers. Similarly, Chiranjeevi has an iconic following in Telugu cinema. Their fandom is beyond language barriers and they have followers around the globe, including Hindi-speaking audiences. The fans of these iconic stars should thank a veteran actor from Bollywood, for inspiring them to dream about charming the big screen.

The veteran Bollywood actor who inspired Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth is...

Shatrughan Sinha. Yes, the iconic actor who has wooed the audience with his powerful screen presence and dumdar dialogue delivery has given confidence to Chiranjeevi to make a career in films, and even helped Rajinikanth.

How Shatrugan Sinha inspired Rajinikanth

Shatrughan started his career by playing iconic baddies in movies such as Khilona, Mere Apne, Raampur Ka Laxman, Bombay to Goa. The persona's choices of films inspired Rajinikanth to start his film career with negative roles. Chiranjeevi said, "You could easily see how much Shatrughan Sinha influenced Rajinikanth – the throwing of the cigarette, the sharp turning of his head, the expression on his face. Rajini copied his gimmicks and mannerisms and made them his own."

Even Rajinikanth admitted that he copied nuances and certain styles from Shatrughan, "I drew inspiration from his performances. I learnt from him how to flick a cigarette with swagger and panache."

Shatrughan's contribution to Chiranjeevi's career

As Indian Express reported, Chiranjeevi said in Sinha's biography Anything But Khamosh, "I became an actor because of Shatrughan Sinha,” Chiranjeevi added that back in those days, he went to watch a Hindi film only for Shatrughan as "he was the main attraction for me."

Chiranjeevi said that many people told him that he resembled Sinha, and that boosted him towards acting, "People would tell me that eyes and facial features looked like his. I think it was that constant comment that triggered the idea that I too could become an actor."