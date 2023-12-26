Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Headlines

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Meet man who quit school due to poverty, started business from chawl, now runs Rs 79000 crore company, his business is..

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Health benefits of climbing stairs  

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Fans of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi should thank this veteran Bollywood superstar for inspiring them to become movie stars.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even the biggest of stars have their idols. Someone has inspired them to become an inspiration to millions. Superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi need no introduction. They are icons of Indian cinema. But you might be unfamiliar with their inspiration, an actor who inspired them to become what they are. 

Rajinikanth rules the Tamil industry and enjoys demi-God status among his followers. Similarly, Chiranjeevi has an iconic following in Telugu cinema. Their fandom is beyond language barriers and they have followers around the globe, including Hindi-speaking audiences. The fans of these iconic stars should thank a veteran actor from Bollywood, for inspiring them to dream about charming the big screen. 

The veteran Bollywood actor who inspired Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth is...

Shatrughan Sinha. Yes, the iconic actor who has wooed the audience with his powerful screen presence and dumdar dialogue delivery has given confidence to Chiranjeevi to make a career in films, and even helped Rajinikanth. 

How Shatrugan Sinha inspired Rajinikanth

Shatrughan started his career by playing iconic baddies in movies such as Khilona, Mere Apne, Raampur Ka Laxman, Bombay to Goa. The persona's choices of films inspired Rajinikanth to start his film career with negative roles. Chiranjeevi said, "You could easily see how much Shatrughan Sinha influenced Rajinikanth – the throwing of the cigarette, the sharp turning of his head, the expression on his face. Rajini copied his gimmicks and mannerisms and made them his own." 

Even Rajinikanth admitted that he copied nuances and certain styles from Shatrughan, "I drew inspiration from his performances. I learnt from him how to flick a cigarette with swagger and panache."

Shatrughan's contribution to Chiranjeevi's career

As Indian Express reported, Chiranjeevi said in Sinha's biography Anything But Khamosh, "I became an actor because of Shatrughan Sinha,” Chiranjeevi added that back in those days, he went to watch a Hindi film only for Shatrughan as "he was the main attraction for me."

Chiranjeevi said that many people told him that he resembled Sinha, and that boosted him towards acting, "People would tell me that eyes and facial features looked like his. I think it was that constant comment that triggered the idea that I too could become an actor."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

100 aircraft, 18 tonnes food, 25000 wine bottles: World's most expensive party ever, it destroyed...

'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE