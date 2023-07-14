Rahul Roy's soul sister reveals how Salman Khan helped Aashiqui actor when he suffered brain stroke: 'This man is a gem'

Rahul Roy and his soul sister thanked Salman Khan when the former needed help in the most crucial times.

Salman Khan is not just a superstar, but he's also the perfect example of being a true friend and being human. Aashiqui star Rahul Roy's soul sister Hari Maa Priyanka recalled how Khan helped Rahul in paying his medical bills when the latter suffered a brain stroke.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rahul and Priyanka, thanked Salman for his helpful and selfless nature. Priyanka said, "I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February. He had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now."

Priyanka applauded Salman for not publicising his gesture and maintaining silence about it. "The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media. his is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn't ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that's the biggest thing. This is called you are a star. Not just being a star in front of the camera."

Back in 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. Even the director of the film provided a little financial help, but the money he gave was Rahul's pending fees, and the rest of the remuneration was paid by the Khan. After Roy suffered a stroke, he was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. The medical reports revealed that Roy had suffered a clot in his brain. He was then admitted to the ICU of Nanvati Hospital. On the work front, Rahul was last seen in Agra. The film was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.