R Madhavan opens up on reports of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein being remade, says its 'foolishness'

Photo credit/Twitter

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, R Madhavan's first film in Hindi, may be getting a remake. R Madhavan referred to the decision as foolishness in a recent interview since he wouldn't want to touch the film. The actor does, however, hope that the team attempting the remake can surprise the public.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan at first wished the team attempting to remake it, Reacting to it, he said, “I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people. For the audiences, it is more than a movie. It is sort of an anthem in some ways. It’s like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don’t think it's a sensible… let me just put it again - I think it's a brave decision.”

Speaking about himself, the actor said, “I am not the kind of guy who looks back often and kind of evaluates one's life about what has happened. I am actually a very live-in-the-moment kind of a guy. So I am grateful that I have had the ability with my work, and the love of the public to do what I want to, and when I want to - that freedom being a rarity. But I don’t gloat over it. I am just grateful for it.”

The theatrical premiere of R Madhavan's first film as a filmmaker, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is approaching. The movie is a biography of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO aerospace engineer and scientist who was wrongfully charged with espionage. On July 1, the movie is slated to open in theatres.