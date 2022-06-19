Priyanka Chopra wraps up Russo Brothers’ Citadel, shares video from sets

Priyanka Chopra posted a reel on Instagram along with other amusing scenes from the set and can be seen driving around with her dog

The filming for Priyanka Chopra's next series Citadel is now over. She posted a reel on Instagram along with other amusing scenes from the set and can be seen driving around with her dog.

She wrote, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time.”

Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, are just a few of the projects Priyanka Chopra has in the works. Farhan Akhtar will helm the picture. She has also agreed to play alongside Sienna Miller in a film adaptation of the book The Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda.

This Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were especially grateful because they were able to bring their daughter Malti home from the hospital. Priyanka wrote a lengthy note in which she explained that her daughter was born prematurely and had spent 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. They did not share her name, but her birth certificate lists her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas according to reports.

In her note, she wrote “ On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”