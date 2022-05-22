Priyanka Chopra gets swanky car from husband Nick Jonas, calls him ‘best husband ever’

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a photo of her beautiful new car, which was branded with the words "Mrs Jonas" on the side. Chopra was seated in a silver all-terrain vehicle, abbreviated as ATV, that looked incredibly stunning with its black seats, which gave the vehicle a modern appearance.

In a monochromatic outfit, the Baywatch actress sat in the driver's seat with one hand on the driving wheel, looking stunning. According to the text on the photo, her husband and musician Nick Jonas gave the personalised All-Terrain Vehicle to his lovely wife as a gift.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned the picture as, “Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient.”





She used the hashtags best husband ever, citadel and set life.

This Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were especially grateful because they were able to bring their daughter Malti home from the hospital. Priyanka wrote a lengthy note in which she explained that her daughter was born prematurely and had spent 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. They did not share her name, but her birth certificate lists her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas according to reports.

In her note, she wrote “ On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She also wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!”