Priyanka Chopra slams deodorant ad promoting rape culture, says its ‘shameful and disgusting’

After an offensive advertising for a body spray went viral, Priyanka Chopra expressed her outrage. The ad has sparked outrage since it tries to capitalise on a woman's fear of males approaching her for a 'shot,' but it turns out to be for deodorant. Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Swara Bhasker, among others, have criticised the commercial.

Priyanka replied to Richa’s tweet where she had written, “This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving.”

Priyanka responded, “Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!"



Reacting to the same, Farhan wrote, “What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful.” Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “So we’re making jokes about gang rape now?”



In the commercial, a couple is having a private moment in a room when four men come and request a'shot.' They respond that they want the body spray just as she looks terrified. The girl is at the store with her boyfriend in another ad when the same men enter, and the cycle repeats. According to news agency ANI, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has ordered the commercial to be halted. An investigation has also been launched.