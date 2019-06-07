Priyanka Chopra trolled for 'not wearing blouse with saree' on a magazine cover; designer Tarun Tahiliani breaks silence

Priyanka Chopra recently grabbed eyeballs for her sultry look on the cover of Instyle US magazine. For the same, she draped a golden saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani. She proudly wrote on Instagram, "Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one."

Soon after she posted the photo, netizens like always, picked out misses and slammed her for donning a saree without a blouse flaunting her bareback. One of the Instagram users wrote, "It’s misleading. It’s a saree that you can’t even tell is actually a saree. This is what people of colour always have to deal with. Get used for our “diversity card”, but hide what actually makes us diverse by forcing us to fit into a box that is more palatable to western taste. another ridiculous travesty of inclusion. Thought Priyanka was smarter than that."

Take a look below:

Now, Tarun has finally reacted to people trolling PeeCee for her saree look. He told MidDay, "There's nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her [Priyanka] versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon."