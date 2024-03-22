Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Priyanka Chopra is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her much-awaited Bollywood comeback.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for work committments. She attended the Prime Video grand event, in which the streaming platform announced its slate of 69 projects, in Mumbai earlier this week. The actress announced her next production venture Women of My Billion at the event on Tuesday, March 19.

Women of My Billion is an upcoming documentary narrating the true story of a woman’s journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to meet women who have faced violence. The documentary, backed by Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, will be released on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

On Wednesday, March 20, the actress, her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie visited Ayodhya on Wednesday, March 20, to offer their prayers at the holy Ram Mandir. Several of her photos from inside the temple premises went viral on social media.

Well, Priyanka is also looking forward to making her big Bollywood comeback as she is going through multiple scripts in her meetings with several people in Mumbai. As per reports, the National Award-winning actress's next Hindi film will be an action film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "She knows there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise a project soon. She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes."

Priyanka's first collaboration with Bhansali was in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in which she made a special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela. In the 2015 historical romantic drama Bajirao Masanti, Chopra played Kashibai and won Best Supporting Actress at several award shows for her brilliant performance as Bajirao's first wife.

