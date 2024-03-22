Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

US Secretary of State says Israeli assault on Gaza's Rafah would be a 'mistake', isn't needed to defeat Hamas

This group seeks Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, needs to pay Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

8 poisonous foods for human body

10 homemade toners for glowing skin

7 must-watch Bollywood horror-comedy films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Priyanka Chopra is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her much-awaited Bollywood comeback.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:09 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for work committments. She attended the Prime Video grand event, in which the streaming platform announced its slate of 69 projects, in Mumbai earlier this week. The actress announced her next production venture Women of My Billion at the event on Tuesday, March 19.

Women of My Billion is an upcoming documentary narrating the true story of a woman’s journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to meet women who have faced violence. The documentary, backed by Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, will be released on Prime Video after its theatrical run. 

On Wednesday, March 20, the actress, her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie visited Ayodhya on Wednesday, March 20, to offer their prayers at the holy Ram Mandir. Several of her photos from inside the temple premises went viral on social media.

Well, Priyanka is also looking forward to making her big Bollywood comeback as she is going through multiple scripts in her meetings with several people in Mumbai. As per reports, the National Award-winning actress's next Hindi film will be an action film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "She knows there is a lot of curiosity around her next Hindi project and wants to finalise a project soon. She is going through several scripts, and meeting several makers to decide on the same. In fact, she is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes."

Priyanka's first collaboration with Bhansali was in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in which she made a special appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela. In the 2015 historical romantic drama Bajirao Masanti, Chopra played Kashibai and won Best Supporting Actress at several award shows for her brilliant performance as Bajirao's first wife.

READ | Kriti Sanon refused this Karan Johar film because of her mother, it proved to be breakthrough for...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

‘Customers could get into trouble…’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes U-turn on new t-shirt

Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balkrishna submits apology for misleading advertisement to SC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement