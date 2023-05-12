Search icon
Priyanka Chopra to reportedly attend Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s engagement in Delhi, details inside

Priyanka Chopra to attend Parineeti Chopra's engagement in Delhi, to arrive on the morning of May 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Parineeti And Raghav Chadha’s engagement has become the talk of the town. Amid marriage humours the couple were seen together at the airport leaving for Delhi. If the reports ar to be believed, the couple is going to get engaged in Delhi. Now, as per reports, Priyanka Chopra will also be coming to Delhi to attend her sister’s engagement. 

A source told Hindustan Times that Priyanka Chopra will be arriving in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra's engagement on May 13. The source said, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.” 

The source also revealed that the couple is going to have an intimate function and said, “They are not trying to keep the engagement a secret, but definitely want to keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. It is a big occasion for the couple and they want to embark on the new beginning with the whole family.”

The source said that the guests will start arriving a night before the big day and said, “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach, gaana and dhoom. The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it.” 

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai home has also decked up and well lighted reflecting the happy mood of the occasion. Parineeti Chopra is reported to wear Manish Malhotra and as per reports, “Parineeti has chosen to wear his designed attire on her big day after numerous trips to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home. The outfit tryouts for the engagement day have been completed.” 

The actress is reported to wear a basic yet stunning outfit. Raghav Chaddha will be wearing Pawan Sachdeva and he also is reported to subtle yet elegant outfit. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently seen enjoying IPL together and the couple is reported to get engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi.

Read Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted watching IPL match at Mohali stadium, photos go viral

 

