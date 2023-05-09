Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13, details inside

File Photo

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who have been making headlines for their wedding reports, are all set to get engaged on Saturday, May 13.

A source told IANS, "It (the engagement) is happening. She is getting engaged on Saturday, the 13th. The engagement preps are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi." The couple were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport. From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 3, Parineeti Chopra was spotted attending an IPL match with her rumoured beau, Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha. The rumoured lovebirds enjoyed a nail-biting match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, and they become the star attraction of the match.

Photos and videos of them from the stadium went viral instantly. However, one of the photos became a topic of discussion on Reddit, as it captured the rumoured duo from a different angle and it led to a new discovery. In the photo shared on one of the discussion groups on Reddit. The user uploaded a photo where a ring was spotted on the third finger of Parineeti's left hand. The user posted the photo with the caption, "Parineeti and Raghav have definitely gotten engaged. Just spotted Parineeti’s ring in these pictures."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial `Chamkila`. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. (With inputs from IANS)

