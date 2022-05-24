Priyanka Chopra shows off her Bhangra moves as she celebrates her manager’s birthday

Jerryxmimi/Instagram

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra organised a birthday party for her manager Anjula Acharia at her Los Angeles home, complete with dhol players. Priyanka and her colleagues were joined by her spouse Nick Jonas for dinner, and the celebration was a blast.

Priyanka was dressed in a green jumpsuit and her yard was decorated for the event. Along with lights, a large cutout of Anjula's name was erected in the open. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself entering the room with a two-tier cake. As she sets the cake on the table, she and her manager erupt into bhangra, with dhol artists performing live for them. Nick observes the two of them performing bhangra.



Anjula too shared several pictures and wrote, “Can't thank you @priyankachopra enough for this amazing celebration," she wrote along with a picture with Priyanka in the lawn. She tagged Nick Jonas as well as Priyanka in another post and wrote, “Best birthday thank you.” She also wrote a note, “Who doesn’t love their name in lights!?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it :) #blessed #grateful.”



Citadel, Priyanka's first web series, is currently in production. She's been posting photographs of her 'damaged' look from the sets on Instagram on a regular basis. She also showed us her Nick-gifted modified automobile, which she uses to get about the scenes. On Sunday, Priyanka goes to her husband Nick's softball game.