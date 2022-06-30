Priyanka Chopra reacts as husband Nick Jonas tries belly dancing with Shakira

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was so amused by her husband Nick Jonas' effort at belly dancing that she could not stop laughing. Nick acknowledged that he lacks the necessary moves, but his wife gave him an "A for his efforts."



On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a clip of Nick Jonas doing the dance on her Instagram Stories. Shakira, the co-judge on the NBC programme Dancing With Myself, gave a belly roll challenge to the singer as part of the episode's "Belly Roll Challenge" theme.

“You know I would pay to see Nick Jonas perform a belly roll”, Shakira stated in the video, who is known for her belly dancing moves. She then demonstrated for him how to do it, and Nick made an inept attempt to imitate her movements, which caused the audience to chuckle. “You see, my body doesn't do that”, he said in jest.



Nick posted the video to Instagram and included a pun referencing Shakira's song Hips Don't Lie (2005). "The difference when your hips don't lie vs. when your hips DO lie," he captioned it. On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared Nick's post writing " A for effort baby" followed by several emojis.



Recently, Priyanka and Nick took a short vacation from their work to visit the Turks & Caicos Islands. On Monday, Priyanka posted a number of photos from their brief vacation to her Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year, becoming parents for the first time. On Father's Day, Priyanka posted a photo of Nick and Malti wearing the custom-made shoes she had given them. Nick's shoes say MM's Dad, while Malti's shoes read MM.