Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas burn the internet with latest photoshoot, fans call them 'power couple'

One of the most well-known couples in the entertainment business is, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Recently, a fresh image of them from a photo shoot has appeared online. Recently, Nick and Priyanka made their first combined investment in fashionable skin wear.

Priyanka appeared to be cuddling up to Nick while posing for the photo. They both wore matching red, navy blue, and white clothes. Fans are going gaga over how amazing they look.

Reacting to the photo, many people called the duo, ‘power couple.’ One wrote, : And i thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together. Vogue one will always have my heart for capturing their love for the first time but these pics capture the hotness and sexiness. They could not look more perfect together, that too as first time parents.” Another wrote, “They never take a bad picture. Love them.”

Nick Jonas recently opened up on his experience of becoming a 'dad' and how he celebrated Priyanka's first Mother's Day.

Appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy congratulated Nick on becoming a father and asked him what it is like to be a 'dad'. Taking about his daughter Malti, he said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift!"

When Jimmy asked Nick if people have been advising them on taking care of the baby, he said, "Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had." Jimmy also asked Nick about his brothers` reaction to the same. To which he said, "Amazing. They got kids of their own--the two older ones-- and Franklin, the youngest, he's 21 now, can you believe that? He's the favourite uncle of all, by far. Maybe because he is closest to their age."

Nick further shared how they celebrated the family's first Mother's Day in the presence of newly turned mom Priyanka. Revealing the 'little thing' he had in plan for Priyanka, he said, "It was her first one, so did a little thing at the house. I got her a citrus tree that I'm going to plant this week." Jimmy further asked if the citrus tree held any significance. To which he said, "New life, new things and the beauty of citrus trees."